BROOKS, Maxine

BROOKS (Lowery),



Maxine B.



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center after a brief illness. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 65 years, James R. Brooks Sr.;



son, James R. Brooks Jr.; daughters, B. Mikki Brooks, Brenda Hicks (Kelvin), and Brenita (Buffy) Brooks; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am



Friday, May 27, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive, Dayton. Visitation 9 am until the time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

