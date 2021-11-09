BROOKS, Lyman Eugene



Age 102, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at The Woodlands of Hamilton, where he had



resided for the past 7 ½ years. He was born in Richwood,



Kentucky, on July 13, 1919, the son of William and Margaret (Wilson) Brooks. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1942 to 1946. He married Winifred Jean Winkler on October 10, 1948, and she preceded him in death on May 10, 2016. He had been employed as a foreman for Champion International Paper for 43 years, retiring in 1984. Lyman was a member of the Nazarene Church. He is survived by three sons, Roger W. (Donna) Brooks, Hamilton, Ron E. (Mary) Brooks, Hamilton, and Rev. Randall B. (Sheila) Brooks, Marietta, Georgia; a daughter, Susan D. Barter of Marietta; seven grandchildren, Andy (Sarah) Brooks, Sarah (Jacob) Gibson, Ron, Jr. (Rachel) Brooks, Robyn Brooks, Christi Barter, Ryan (Sarah) Barter and Aaron Brooks and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents his wife Jean; brother Cameron Brooks, three sisters Virginia Brooks, Nancy Crane, and Thelma Hopkins. Funeral services will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with his son, Rev. Randall Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. The family wishes to thank The Woodlands of Hamilton staff for their love and care. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

