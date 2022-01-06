BROOKS, Gwen



Age 86, of Springfield, passed away on December 29, 2021. She was born in Circleville, Ohio, on July 9, 1935, daughter of the late Grayson and Cleo (McCain) Ferguson. Gwen was very proud of her beloved family and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include three daughters, Deborah (Butch) Myers of Springfield, Vickie (Tom) Enciso of Kettering and Lorinda (Tom) Ording of New Palestine,



Indiana; four grandchildren, Heidi (Jeff) Minton, Wes (Sarrah) Myers, Lea (Stephen) Wagner and Lindsey (Adam) Ferrell; eight great-grandchildren, Blake, Paige, Cameron, Luke, Lily, Hudson, Delaney and Preston, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Brooks in 2015. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 11am-1pm in the



Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St., Urbana. A celebration of Gwen's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. David Van Hoose officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



