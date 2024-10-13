Brooks, Dixie R.



Dixie R. Brooks



age 89, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday morning, October 10, 2024.



Dixie was born March 9, 1935, in Scott County, Tennessee, one of 13 children born to David and Lucy Hall. She loved her family and friends, and she loved Jesus. She was kind and generous, content in every situation. She had many interests over the years including ceramic doll making, playing cards, preparing her special Chicken & Dumplings dinner for family and friends, taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sharing her faith testimony with anyone she met. Her unconditional love and kindness was a reflection of her unwavering devotion to Jesus, family, and friends, and resulted in a lasting, impactful legacy that lives on with those who know and love her.



The last of 13 siblings, Dixie is preceded in death by her husband Don, and son Michael. Dixie is survived by a loving family, including daughter Pamela (Kevin) Cahill, son Roland "Casey" (Rhonda) Foreman, son William "Bill" (Amy) Brooks, daughter-in-law Roxane (Michael) Brooks, grandchildren Shane (Simone) McFall, Heather (Martin) Brown, Velvet (Ron) Pritchard, Jason Brooks, Tyler (Toria) Cruise, Misty Brooks, Kelsey Foreman, 13 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



At Dixie's request, a private ceremony will be held by her immediate family while a celebration of life for family and friends is being planned for a later date.



Donations may be made in Dixie's honor to Grace Brethren Village, ATTN: Chaplain Phil Buxton (1010 Taywood Road, Englewood, OH 45322).



