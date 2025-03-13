Bronston, Willa

Bronston (Griffin), Willa L.



Willa L. (Griffin) Bronston, age 80, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, March 1, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday, March 15, 2025 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com