BRONSTON, Kathryn L.



Was born October 7, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio. She is a Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and a Friend affectionately known as "Mama Kate", passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. She retired from the Springfield City Schools. She is survived by two brothers, Martin (Jacqueline) Burns and Robert (Diana) Burns; two sons, Martin (Brenda) Bronston and Owen Bronston II; three daughters, Emma Campbell, Ruthie (Michael) Shelby and Paula Bronston I; three daughters-in-law, Ethel Bronston, Dora Bronston and Barbara and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Bronston is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Owen Bronston I; 7 siblings, Thelma, Virgil, Mary, Chester, Maceo, William and Patricia; two sons, Owen "Jimmy" Bronston and Lafayette "Laffey" Bronston; and a daughter, Carmelia "Sis" Long. Visitation is Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Avenue, Springfield, Ohio. Interment will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 12 noon in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

