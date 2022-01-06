BROKAMP, Alice M.



Age 104, of Centerville, OH, passed away January 3, 2022, at the Franciscan of St.



Leonard.



She was born March 17, 1917, in Fort Recovery, Ohio, to the late Henry J. and Veronica (Fecher) Fullenkamp.



She is preceded in death by her husband Norman J. Brokamp, daughters-in-law



Virginia Brokamp and Lori Brokamp, sons-in-law James O'Reilly, John W. Unrue, and



Jim Hambel



She is survived by sons Robert (Derby) and Kenneth (Ft Collins, CO), daughters Dolores O'Reilly (Charlotte, NC), and Patricia Hambel (McConnelsville), 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews



She retired from the ByChrome Company.



Family and friends may call Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429.



Family and friends may call Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123, Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9:30 am until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am.



Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery Columbus, OH.



