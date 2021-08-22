BROIDA, Michael Steven



Michael Steven Broida, beloved husband of Barbara Jean (nee Ballinger) Broida, married for 55 years. Loving father of



Kevin Dean and Kimberly Sue. Adoring grandfather of Lauren September and Michael Philip; also survived by his siblings Neil (Cindy) Broida, Laurel Hartshorn, Jill (Bruce) Merwin, Clark (Marie) Broida and eighteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Susan Ash and two brothers, Mark Broida and Gary Broida. Passed away on August 14, 2021, at the age of 78. Mike was born on November 28, 1942, and was raised in Akron, Ohio. Mike married Barbara Jean Ballinger on September 5, 1964. He graduated from Bowling Green University in 1964 and 1965 and from The Ohio State University in 1972, He taught Statistics and Small Business Consulting in the School of Business at Miami University until his retirement in 2008. His small business consulting students worked with hundreds of local companies



between 1975 and 2005 trying to improve profitability survivability efficiency of our local business. Remembrances may be sent to the Oxford Senior Center, 922 Tollgate Drive, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Funeral services to be held a later date. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.

