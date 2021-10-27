BROERMAN,



Sr. Rose Margaret



Sister Rose Margaret Broerman, CPPS, 87, died



suddenly Oct. 24 at Maria



Joseph Center Dayton. Born in 1934 near St. Marys, Ohio, she entered the Sisters of the



Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 15, 1950. For 71 years, she faithfully served God and His people, and her religious



congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021, at 10:30 am with burial following in Salem Heights Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9 am followed by Sharing of Memories at 10 am. To attend services, one must be fully vaccinated.



Sr. Rose Margaret served as a teacher and administrator in Ohio, Ind., Mo. and Ariz. for 20 yrs. She was the Western



Regional Director of the Congregation for 6 yrs. After 5 yrs. coordinating faith formation of children at the Catechetical Center St. Henry, Ohio, Sister educated and accompanied adults, primarily at the Diocesan Lay Pastoral Ministry



Program Maria Stein, Ohio, Mercy Manor Dayton, Ohio, and St. Mary Development Corp. Dayton, Ohio. In retirement Sister continued to volunteer and assist others.



Sr. Rose Margaret joins her parents and 2 brothers in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, brother Don Broerman, sisters Betty McIntyre, Doris Banke, Thelma Eulitt, sisters-in-law Patricia and Chely Broerman,



nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com