Brockman, Peggy

Brockman (Holland), Peggy



Age 60, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on March 11, 2023. Born December 26, 1962, in Hamilton, OH, she is predeceased by her mother, Sook Hi Yoo of Seoul, South Korea and her late husband of 20 years, Mike Brockman of Hamilton, OH. Survived by her father, Michael T. Holland of Hamilton, OH, her brother Michael (Sheri) Holland of Ross, OH, her two children, Cody (Kelsey) Woods of Columbia, TN, and Tyler (Heather) Woods of Cincinnati, OH and three grandchildren, Reagan, Zander and Nellie Woods of Columbia, TN, as well as her chihuahua, Lexi. Private services and burial will be held with family members only. The family wishes to thank those who have extended their support and friendship to Peggy over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support law enforcement at https://theshieldohio.com/donate/.

