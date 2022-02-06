BROCKIE, Thomas H.



Born 2/28/1924, in Detroit, Michigan. Deceased 1/29/22.



Preceded in death by his first wife, June, daughters Bridget and Janet, and sons-in-law Bob Thompson and Nick DeMarco.



Graduated Cass Technical High School and BSME University in Detroit.



Served USAAF and USAF in WWII, ETO, 8th Air Force, A01 Bomb Group, Pilot B-17 Flying Fortress.



Worked as a drafter for Hoffman Combustion Engineering Co., an Engineer for American Standard Industrial Div. in



Detroit, was Product Development Manager for Chrysler AM&S and Chief Engineer for Lau Blower in Dayton, Ohio. He was V.P. of Engineering for Barry Blower in Minneapolis, MN., and Engineering Manager for Hartzell Fan in Piqua, Ohio.



Tom is survived by his current wife, Mildred, and daughters Kathleen DeMarco, Susan (Glenn) Minser, Barbara (George) Leonard, Diane (Bob) Tipton, Mary Jo (Mike) Green, and



Elizabeth Brockie, and his sons, Tom (Marian) Brockie and Mark (Lisa) Brockie, step-daughters Janet (Mike) Dawson,



Linda (Mike) Anderson, step-son Dale (Denna) Hart and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral arrangements by Brough Funeral Home in Miamisburg, Ohio.

