Brock, John E.



age 82 of Trenton, passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, December 23, 2023. John was born in Manchester, Kentucky on December 2, 1941 to Elihue and Grace (nee Combs) Brock. John served as a Corporal in the United States Army. He worked at Aeronca of Middletown as a machinist, retiring after 38 years of service. John married Linda, the love of his life and together they raised six children. John loved traveling with his wife Linda, spending lots of time with his grandkids, fishing, playing pool, playing poker, sitting on their front porch simply enjoying the day, and complaining about "them stinkin' Bengals." #myPops John is survived by his children, Jeff Brock, Jason Brock, Brian Lamb, Christopher Lamb and Holly Lamb; his grandchildren, Jaelen Brock, Jayden Brock, Samantha Lamb, Justin Lamb, Gabriel Lamb, Cole Lamb, Courtney (Kane) Walsh, Taylor Klumb, Heather Klumb and Brayden Owen; his great-grandson, Carter Walsh; his sister, Gail Asher; his sister and brother-in-law, Melvin and Sharon Brosey; along with numerous nieces, nephews and his special group of friends at Story Point Senior Living. John was preceded in death by his parents, Elihue and Grace Brock; his wife, Linda Brock; his son, Jonathan Blake Brock; his brothers, Ray Brock and Thomas Harold Brock; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Venice Cemetery in Ross. browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com