BROCK, Jerry Coate



Jerry passed away on March 22, 2022, at the age of 89 Years. He was born on November 9, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, was a long time resident of Tipp City and last resided at Stoney Ridge Estates. He was preceded in death by Joyce



Powell Brock, his wife of 55 years, his father, Dean Edward Brock, mother Lillian Coate Brock and three brothers,



Edward Brock, Jack Brock and Richard Brock. He is survived by three daughters, Patricia Cavanaugh (William), Vicki Smith and Cynthia Altmann and 4 grandchildren: Eric Conley (Hollie), Adam Cavanaugh, Shelby Smith and Morgan Altmann. Jerry served in the Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1955 and worked at Standard Register Company for 39 years. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1950. A



private service will be held for the family after which Jerry will be interred with his wife at the Dayton Memorial Park in Vandalia, OH.

