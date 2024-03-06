Brock, James

Brock JR, James Stanley "Jim"



Chef James (Jim) Stanley Brock Jr. left Earth for Heaven in College Hill, Ohio during his stay with Hospice of Cincinnati at 3:00 AM February 29, 2024 at the age of 61.



Jim is survived by his Mother, Winifred Brock, of Hamilton, Ohio; Wife, Roxanne; Children, Keith (Amanda) Schell, Emily (Josh) Shroyer, Matt (Christina) Schell, Amanda (Shamus) Kline, Andrew (Jackie) Brock, Rachel (Robert) Brewer, Michael (Nicole) Brock; Grandchildren, Skyeler, Jayde, Kaydence, Bereket, Hezekiel, Arya, Elliott, Leonardo, Finn, Sierra, Taylor, Hailey, Olivia, Ezra, Harper, Nicholas, Shianne, Hannah, Noah, LilyBelle, Joshua, Elijah, Isaiah, EmmaRose, DaisyMae, Josiah, JasmineReese, AvaViolet, David, Christopher; Great Grandchildren, Parker, Madison; Siblings, John (Paula), Shannon, Tom (Jamie); and a host of family, friends, and coworkers. He is preceded in death by: Adna "Ed" Hicks (Grandfather), Della Marie Hicks (Grandmother), Chris Brock Sr. (Grandfather), Violet "Granny" Brock Sullivan (Grandmother), James "Jim" Stanley Brock Sr. (Father), Harry Van Lieu (Bonus Father), Sandra "Sandie" Farag (Aunt), Debbie Hobgood (Aunt), Ephriem (Grandson), RoseLily Mae (Granddaughter), and Ava (Great Granddaughter).



Jim was born on September 2, 1962 in Hamilton, Ohio at Fort Hamilton Hospital to James and Winifred Brock. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1981. He married the love of his life, Roxanne Jean Boice, on June 10, 1988. Together Jim and Roxanne raised seven children and have lived to see a sizeable army of grandchildren come to be. The two love birds always taught their children and grandchildren to put their trust in God. While Jim's life here was coming to an end, he made it a point to tell others he wanted to see them again, and that the way to do that is through Jesus.



Chef Jim was a shining light during his twenty-year career with the non-profit organization IKRON. For years, he ran the kitchen while teaching clients valuable life skills. Later in his career he became a certified counselor and started to dish out wisdom instead of the chef's special! He worked diligently to keep bellies full, faces smiling, laughter in the air, and eyes rolling with his one-of-a-kind sense of humor. It could be a dad joke, a bad joke, or a bad dad joke. Either way, he loved to help and cared sincerely for others.



Chef Jim's celebration of life is Wednesday March 6, 2024 at Walker Funeral Home 7272 Hamilton Avenue Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Visitation is from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Service is from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum 11825 Pippin Road Colerain Township, OH 45231.



