BROCK, Gayle N.



48, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Gayle was born December 6, 1972, in Springfield, Ohio, to Roger and Jeanette (Lonsway) Miesse. She was a self-employed accountant and member of St. Raphael Church. Even after battling cancer for 12 years, she always had a smile on her face. Gayle was a natural comedian who always made people laugh, she was told multiple times to do standup. She never met a stranger and always made people feel welcomed. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Richard; two daughters, Avery Jane and Kendall Ann; three siblings, Michael, Jane and Scott; father-in-law,



Richard (Holly) Brock; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her



father. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

