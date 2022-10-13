BROADDUS, Lindsey L.



Age 79, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born July 9, 1943, in Shelbyville, KY, to the late Russell and Charlotte Broaddus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis R. Broaddus. Lindsey is survived by his daughters, Julie R. Lawson and Susan E. (Jeff) Haworth; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Lindsey will be laid to rest next to his wife at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To send a special message to the family, please visit



