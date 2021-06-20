BRITZ, Maria Rene



49, of Springfield, passed away May 10, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 30, 1971, in Springfield to Georgia Britz. Maria had graduated from South High School, where she maintained perfect attendance all through school. She attended Kenwood Community Church. She had enjoyed working at the Auction Restaurant with her family and loved her home and community on Tibbetts Avenue.



Maria leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother,



Georgia Britz; cousin, Steve Preston; family members, Wilda "Willie" Stone, Cindy, Courtnee, Landen, Sophia, Gaven and many others; as well as several friends in Mount Sterling, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her nana, Wanda J. Niday; grandmother, Georgia L. Britz; grandparents, Robert and Marie Niday; aunt, Gina; cousin, Debra Preston; and her beloved dog, Pookie. Maria was a generous soul who dearly loved her family and all animals. She loved the USA, country music, and trains. She will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 24, from 5-7 pm at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

