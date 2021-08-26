BRITZ, Georgia C.



"Georgie"



Passed from this life on August 20, 2021. She lived in Springfield most of her life. The greatest joy in her life was her daughter, Maria R. Britz, who passed on May 10, 2021. Her other joy was cooking. She worked at Springfield Auction Restaurant for 27 years and cooked at the Eagles for 14 years and was always cooking for the family. Fall just won't be the same without the best pumpkin pie in the world. Georgie had a true heart of gold. She was a giver with a sense of humor not all would understand. She asked very little from life. She leaves to treasure her memory Wilda "Willie" Stone, Cindy N. Gaven, Courtnee, Landen, Sophia, Chaz Kercher, Bobby and Mary Lipker, Steve and Nathan Preston, and Wandie and Jawaan Preston. She was preceded in death by her dear lifelong friend, Wanda Niday; niece, Debbie Preston; and her mother, Georgia Britz. Georgie also had six siblings, Richard, William, Ruth, Cynthia, George, and Jackson. With appreciation, thank you from our hearts to those at Allen View who cared for Georgie with kindness and compassion. Georgie, you are free, free. You're a prisoner no more. Released from your chains, you are new, your new life begins.

