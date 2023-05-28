Brinkman, Richard Francis



Dick was preceded in death by his parents Edna (Schneider) and Victor F. Brinkman, his son Vic J. Brinkman. Brothers Joe and John. Sisters Barbara (Beets) and Helen (Walls). Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years Lillian (Carol). Daughter Angela Brinkman. Grand daughters Olivia & Tori Brinkman. Brother James (Marilyn) and Sister Lois (Tom) Gilligan. Grandsons Justin and Jeffrey Bowman and Colton Sowrey Brother in laws Carl Walls and Bob (Cindy) Ward, and numerous nieces , nephews , close friends and buddies. Dick graduated from Patterson Co-op HS in 1963. He served in the US Army from 1964-1966. Vietnam 1965-1966 and was very proud to have served his country. Dick graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science Biology (Magna Cum Laude) in 1974. Master of Science in Environmental Science Biology in 1976 (with Honors.) In 1993 he earned a Bachelor of Chemistry from Wright State. He then obtained an Associates in Engineering from Sinclair College, and obtained his Professional Engineer License in 2002. Dick also taught Biology part time at Sinclair College from 1977-1981. He worked for City of Dayton Division of Wastewater Control as a Bacteriologist Chemist in 1977-1979, then went to Montgomery County Division of Sanitary Engineering. He began as a Solid Waste Research and Control Specialist. Moved on to Plant manager of the North Incinerator; Superintendent of Water, and Superintendent of Field Operations. He retired from Montgomery County after many years of service. He loved working on cars, houses, puzzles and anything that challenged his brain. He rebuilt his cottage at Indian Lake and enjoyed entertaining everyone at the Lake House. Dick was always there with a helping hand for anyone who needed it. He loved spending time with family and friends and having great laughs. (He considered himself a professional teaser and jokester.) Mass at St. Helen's Church, 5086 Burkhardt Rd. on 5/31 @ 11:00 a.m. Visitation 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Dick requested his ashes be placed at the Dayton National Cemetery on W. Third St. Arrangements will be at a later date.

