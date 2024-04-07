Brinkman, Norman P.



Brinkman, Norman Paul age 93 of Centerville, passed away April 2, 2024. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 22, 1930 to Joseph and Marie (Rose) Brinkman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Florence and her husband, Paul Kolholf, brother Louis and his wife, Wanda, brother Vincent and his wife, Evelyn, sister Dorothy and her husband Raymond, sister in law, Marlene (Zimmer) Brinkman, sister in law Norma Luther (Don) and son, Dale Norman Brinkman.



Norman grew up in North Dayton as one of 8 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1948. Norman met the love of his life, Doris Irene Lee, at the age of 18 and they married October 14th, 1950. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this past October with family and friends. Norman and Doris were blessed with 3 children, Dale (Darien) Brinkman, Dan (Debbie) Brinkman and Mark (Linda) Brinkman, 8 grandchildren, Jessica (Frank) Nole, Megan (Scott) Sudik, Bobbie (Sarah) Brinkman, Alex (Marien) Brinkman, Annalisa Koehler, Brandy (Jeff) Barrett, Jacob Brinkman and Connor Brinkman, 15 great grandchildren, Alexis, Jonathon, Haley, Kendall, Kelsey, Eli, Preston, Gage, Tyler, Nathan, Brandon, Logan, Gabrielle, Brody and Andre, and 1 great great grandson Jameson.



Norman was so proud of his family and very involved in his son's lives as a baseball and football coach in the boy's younger years to volunteering for every activity and event for his sons in the early years of Alter High School where he became the well-respected Alter team bus driver for all of Alter's football and basketball games during the first 10 years of Alter High School's existence. With other volunteers, Norman started Alter's "world famous" chicken dinners, now known as the Alterfest on each Labor Day weekend. For his volunteering and commitment to Alter, he was inducted into Alter High School's first group of Hall of Fame recipients.



Norman retired at the age of 54 from Frigidaire/Delco Air/Harrison Radiator as a toolmaker and Foreman of the Tool Trouble Division after 36 years of employment. Norman and Doris were able to move into their cottage at St. Leonard's in the mid 90's and relished their time volunteering for St. Leonard's along with Norman having an afternoon cocktail as they gathered with the neighbors of Duckview Court. Norman, also, always looked forward to their weekly card games with family at Aunt Joan's on Tuesday evenings and the delicious dinners that followed. They enjoyed many years of retirement first traveling in their motorhome to all 48 contiguous states. In addition, they enjoyed several wonderful trips to Europe with friends and siblings. They had wonderful memories of their time at Put-In-Bay with the family starting in 1950. Then Norman and Doris settled into their winter home in Estero Florida where they enjoyed all their friends for the past 25 years. But most of all, they have had countless wonderful memories of time spent with their kids and grandchildren.



Family and friends please join us in celebrating Normans life with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard's Church, (8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458) on Tuesday, April 9th at 11 AM, officiated by Father Jerry Hammerly. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 9th from 10  11 AM prior to the mass at St. Leonard's church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life for Norman will follow at the Station House, located on St. Leonard's campus. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Norman Brinkman's honor at one of the following:



Alter High School by going to https://alterhs.org/make-a-gift/ , in honor of Norman Brinkman. We have asked that all donations made in memory of Norman goes towards the Athletic Department and Athletic Facilities



American Cancer Society by going to cancer.org website in honor of Norman Brinkman



We sincerely thank you all for your love and support at this time and always. We also want to extend a very special thank you to Uncle Donnie and Aunt Judy whose love, caring and support for Norman enabled him to experience peace and comfort in his final weeks and months.





