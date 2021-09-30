BRILEY, Richard Henry



"Dick"



(96) of Dayton, went to be with his Lord while at home on September 23, 2021. He was born in Royal Oaks, Michigan, on February 15, 1925, to the late Clarence and Sadie (Nye) Briley. Dick was a retired



employee of Heat and Frost



Insulators and Asbestos Workers, Local 79. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Mae (Stansel); brothers Herbert, Clarence Jr. (Red), Frank and sisters Needra Whitten, Dorothy Mounts, Clarice Eichelberger and Beatrice Hutcheson/Lambert. Left to celebrate his life and cherish his memories are his son, Richard "Rick" (Nancy) Briley of West Alexandria; twin daughters,



Carrie (Steve) Blackburn of Troy and Colleen (Jerry) McClannan of Greenville; Grandchildren, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Briley of Camden; Blake Blackburn of Cincinnati; Chad (Kristen) Blackburn of Mainville; Jenna (Sarah) Blackburn of Perrysburg; Brett (Alison) McClannan of Blacklick; Alisa (Troy) Myers of Arcanum; 6 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dick was a proud WWII veteran of the United States Navy, having served with heroic distinction in the Pacific Theater. Dick was an avid baseball fan and even played 3rd base for the Hollywood Stars ('48-'49), an AAA affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers. A long time member of St Mark's Lutheran Church and, more recently, Faith Lutheran Church, Dick served in numerous church leadership positions including Parish



Education, Evangelism, Jail Ministries, and Music. Dick was a long time volunteer at Bethany Lutheran Village and served in multiple leadership positions with the Boy Scouts of America, Miami Valley Council. His favorite pastimes included reading, puzzles, Cincinnati Reds baseball, golf, hiking, Myrtle Beach Vacations and, spending time with friends and family. Dick was a Christian man of great faith who lived his life honestly out of love for his family, friends and God. Visitation will take place at Tobias F.H., Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave.,



Dayton on Saturday, October 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life. Graveside services will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

