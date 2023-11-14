Bright, Leola May



Bright, Leola May, 95 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield on September 9, 1928 the daughter of Lester and Bertha (Orndorff) LeValley. She was a member of the Eagles Council and Union Club. Leola is survived by her five children, Karan Baker, Sharon Sharp, Judy (Noel) VanMalderen, Gary and Thomas Bright; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Bright; daughter, Teresa Bright; two brothers, Grover and James LeValley and sister, Doris Coberly. A private graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



