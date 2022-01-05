BRIGGS, Luvenia Happy



Age, 85 of Dayton, OH, passed way Sunday, December 26, 2021. Luvenia was born December 9, 1936, to the late



Raymond and Virgie Happy. As a lifelong resident of Dayton and a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Luvenia held



several positions at Digitec, McCall's, and Child Care Clearinghouse/Family Service Association before retiring. A gifted musician, Luvenia spent her time outside of work as a pianist and organist for several local churches in the Dayton area including Wesleyan of West Carrollton, Valley Grove



Baptist Church, Canaan Baptist Church, Harvest Grove Baptist Church and finally Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. In addition, Luvenia was the pianist for the Dayton Community Choir. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Briggs; sons Jonathan Briggs (Dayton, OH), D'Juan (Jersey City, NJ), and stepson Carl (Brenda) Calhoun (Flint, MI); 3 grandchildren Jaylan and J'Juan Briggs (Dayton, OH), and Carla Calhoun (Flint, MI); sisters Lucile Happy, Marsha Crosby and Vonnie Happy (Dayton, OH); and a niece and nephews Cheryl



Copeland, Leonard Gaffney III and Raymond Gaffney. Walk through visitation 10 AM with Funeral service at 11 AM, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd., Dayton, OH, with interment immediately following at Woodland Cemetery.



