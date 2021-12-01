BREZINE, Sue A.



Feb 5, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2021



Sue passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 28th at the age of 84. She was a native of Dayton but her favorite home was



Yellow Springs with her late husband, Don.



Sue focused her entire career developing her gift of art. She was a recognized artist and received numerous awards and honors for her work as well as becoming a local instructor. Sue's favorite children's book is 'The Giving Tree' She faithfully gave of her time, energy, love and finances to all that her life encountered. Sue bountifully shared her love of God, life, beauty, and nature with all



closest to her! Sue was a Member of Fairborn Art Assoc., past Pres of Western OH Watercolor, Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptures and recently a Member of The Village Artisians in Yellow Springs.



She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Brad), grandchildren Adam and Aaron, son, Chris (Lynne), grandchildren Gabrielle, Rachel, Joshua, Laurel, Daniel and her great-grandson, Liam.



A Celebration of Sue's life will be at St. Leonard's, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, December 18, 2021, at 11am.

