BREYTSPRAAK, Evelyn L.

Age 104, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence. Among survivors are two daughters, Janet Sue (Thomas) Hawkins and Carol A. Cromer; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mound Cemetery, Section 9, Monroe, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 or to the Animal Friends, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

