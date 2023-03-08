Brewster, Robert



ROBERT BREWSTER, age 82, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday March 5, 2023. He was born May 24, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Katherine Brewster. Bob graduated from Chaminade High School of Dayton, Ohio in 1958. He was a long-time resident of Vandalia, Ohio and later moved to Springfield after building a Log Home. He worked for Ponderosa systems, Hobart, GMAC and retired a long-time federal civil servant. Bob was active in Basore and Donnels Creek Churches of the Brethren. Bob was a constant joker, drawing many laughs and some groans with his dry humor. He especially loved supporting local musicians and volunteered as an emcee at the Clifton Opera House. He also brought his unique sense of humor when volunteering for Interfaith Hospitality Network. Bob loved camping during fall leaf season in the Smoky Mountain National Park and riding around in his Corvette to play tennis with community friends. He loved Cincinnati Bengals and OSU football. Bob is survived by his wife, Myrna Jean Brewster; daughter, Kim (Eric) Oberly of Maryland, and son, Scott (Lori) Brewster of Campbellsville KY; grandchildren Josh and Jason Oberly. A visitation will be held at Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, 6562 Detrick Jordan Pike, Springfield, OH 45502 on Thursday, March 9th from 11 AM to Noon. A celebration of Bob's life will follow at 12 PM. Interment will be in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

