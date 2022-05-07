BREWSTER (Duwell), Marcella Jean



Marcella Jean (Duwel) Brewster, 81 of Englewood, passed away peacefully May 2, 2022, at Englewood Health and Rehab Nursing Center. Marcella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene of 48 years in 2016; her parents, Marcellus and Clara (Davis) Duwel; brothers, Melvin Duwel, Cecil (Suzi) Bevans; sister, Naomi (Bill) Carpenter; daughters, Jean (Frank McFadden) Snow, Linda Kay Sykes; and son, Richard Brewster. Marcella leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Jeanette Scott; sister, Nancy Benedict; sister-in-law, Roberta Duwel; son-in-law, Warner Sykes; daughter, Sharon Sue (Carl) Gregg; daughter-in-law, Liz Jones; grandchildren, Linda, Angie, Carl, Jeff, Lisa, Jenny, Kristy, Bobby, Andy, Matthew and several great and great-great-grandchildren.



She retired from WPAFB after more than 30 years of dedicated service. Marcella and her sister Nancy both retired in early January 2000 after their brother had retired at the end of December 1999. She was a member of the Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary Dayton Unit 9 where she had several offices, she had served as District 2 commander, VAVS Rep. for Dayton VA, State Commander of Ohio and National Executive committee.



There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM, with her grandchildren Angie Reed and Lisa Felton presiding. She will be buried next to her beloved Gene in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City following services. Following the cemetery committal, family and friends will be gathering at Marion's Pizza in Englewood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcella may be made to: State of Ohio DAV Auxiliary, Attn: Adjutant 202, Dear Creek Drive, Amelia, Ohio 45102. They will not send solicitation requests after you donate. To leave a message or share a special memory of Marcella with her family, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com