BREWER, Robert M.



Robert "Bob" Brewer completed his long and productive life on August 14, 2021, at age 89. He was born July 20, 1932, in New Albany, Indiana, the son of Marshall and Myrtle (Willis) Brewer. When Bob was 5 yrs. old, the family moved to Hamilton. Bob graduated from Fairfield High School in 1950. He was employed at Bobo's Sohio Service Station, Hamilton Board of Education Maintenance Dept., and retired after 18 years of service with Harold Vaughn, Auctioneer & Realtor.



He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, and sons, Robert Dwain (Sharon) Brewer, and David Brewer; brother Paul Brewer, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brothers



Leroy "Bud" Brewer, Newlin Brewer, Daniel Brewer, Howard Brewer, William Brewer, Charles Brewer; and sisters Mary



Gibson, Shirley Hamblin, and Dorothy VanDoran,



Along Bob's journey thru life, he made many lasting and treasured friendships. He was an avid collector of antiques, and enjoyed buying and selling classic and antique cars,



attending car shows, and swap meets. He also had a great



appreciation for the simple beauty of nature and wildlife.



Funeral service will be held at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Christopher Osterbrock, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of



Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Online register book available at



