BREWER, LOIS

BREWER (nee Dyer),



Lois Jean



Lois Jean Brewer (nee Dyer) age 85, of Dayton, passed away September 28, 2021. She was born March 18, 1936,



in Powell Co., KY. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack Brewer, her parents Eugene K. Dyer and Mila Trinkler, and her sister Janice Damico.



Lois is survived by her son Mitchell (Pam) Brewer; daughter Reneta (Mark) Stephenson; grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Tuggles, Stacy (Kris) Gould, Garrett Llewellyn, and Evan Llewellyn. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren; her brother Donnie (Lucy) Dyer; her sister Tonya (Vic) Hill; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Lois was a longtime member of the Eastern Stars Jacob Eby Chapter #571. She was an avid reader, exerciser, and she loved to sing. Lois enjoyed spending a few weeks every year in Florida.



A special thank you to Lincoln Park/Laurels of Kettering and Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Fairfield Rd. and Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek. A celebration of Life following service at Reneta and Mark's. Please contact at rstephenson4@att.net for address and directions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity of your choice in Lois' memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Lois' family.

