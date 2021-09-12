BREWER, Allen James



"Smiley"



91, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, in his home in Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Memorial mass will be said on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10:30 am at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn, OH 45324. Smiley will be laid to rest along with his beloved wife, Anne at Enon Cemetery following mass. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

