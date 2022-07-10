BREVING, Fred



86, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Fred and Edith (Jones) Breving. He graduated from Xavier University with a Bachelor's Degree in accounting. He was a partner at Brower Insurance Agency in Dayton and retired after more than 20 years. He continued to work after retirement doing things he loved, like greeting at the Dayton Dragons games and being Santa Claus at the Dayton Mall. He enjoyed spending time volunteering at the House of Bread. Fred married the love of his life, Marge (Miskovich) Breving and raised five children together. He was a devoted husband, father, and Baba. He is survived by his family that will miss him dearly, including children, Rob Breving, Mike Breving, Julie (Mike) Grunenwald, Tim (Mary Kay) Breving and Mark (Josie) Breving; grandchildren, Charlie and David Grunenwald, Nick, Kramer, Kaylee and Nora Breving, Morgan, Sutton, Ethan and Harper Breving; sister, Rosemary Kramer; and brother, Bob Breving; as well as many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Marge Breving. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4-7PM, at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:30AM at St. Henry's Catholic Parish, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Fred's final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the House of Bread (http://houseofbread.org/donate or



9 Orth Ave., Dayton, OH 45402).

