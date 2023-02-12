BRESTER, Mary



07/13/1928 -02/09/2023



Mary Margret Flynn Brester (94), passed away peacefully on February 9, 2023. She was born on July 13, 1928, and was the oldest child of Dr. Joseph and Edna Flynn of Cincinnati. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother Patrick, sister Jo Anne Flynn Jozoff, daughter-in-law Carol Brester, and grandson Philip Wiant. Mary is survived by her brother Daniel (Nancy) of Hamilton and her six children: Kathy Walkenhorst of Cincinnati, Joe of Lexington, KY, Patti (Dave) Wiant of Hilton Head, SC, Jane (Paul) del Greco of Deerfield, IL, Peter (Suzan) of Big Sky, MT, and John (Pam) of Bluffton, SC, as well as 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Always an entertainer, one of Mary's fondest memories was singing in the chorus when Rosemary Clooney performed at Mary's high school in Cincinnati. A longtime Hamilton resident, in the 1960's Mary acted in many Hamilton Civic Theater plays and Rotary Revels musicals and in the 1970's to 1990's sang with the Hamilton Harmonettes and the Queen City Chorus in competitions across the country.



Mary loved attending her children's sporting events and cheered them on in swimming, diving, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, and baseball. Mary enjoyed competing in her own right while golfing at the Elk's Club and playing tennis at the Net-Set. In the community Mary served as a trustee of Camp Campbell Gard, volunteered at the YMCA, as well as participating in the various PTA and booster organizations of the Hamilton Public Schools. For over a decade she announced the Elk's Club swimming and diving competitions. Mary's first job was as a receptionist in her father's medical practice. While in Hamilton she was a real estate agent for Sirk Realty and P&O Realty. Coming full circle, she was last employed as a receptionist at Drs Burkhart and Zettler's practice in Hamilton.



Mary is being interred at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. There will be a private celebration of life memorial among members of her family. Condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice.

