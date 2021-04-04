BREST, Kathleen L.



Age 84, of Shelby Twp., Michigan, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Born on October 30, 1936, to parents Earl and Ruth (Subler) Monnin, she married her beloved husband of 44 years, the late Carl N. Brest, in 1960. Devoted to her family, she enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren. An avid baseball fan, she taught her grandkids how to play ball. Dearest mother of Gregory (Laura) Brestovansky, Theresa Brestovansky, Martha Pickett, and Matthew Brestovansky. Loving grandma of Andrew (Natasha), Steven, Aaron (Sarah Beth), Paul,



Michael, Mary and great-grandma of John and Emma.



Cherished sister of Marianne (the late Pat) Doyle, the late



Denis Monnin, and sister-in-law Janis (the late George)



Williams. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com.

