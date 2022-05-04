BRENNAN, William M. "Bill"



78, of Springfield, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in his home. Bill was born October 5, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Jeanne (Dee) Brennan. He was a



veteran of the United States Air Force and later retired from the United State Post Office. He was also a member of St.



Raphael Church. Bill loved



telling his life stories, as he often said, "it may not all be a true story, but it's a good story". Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Linkenhoker) Brennan; seven siblings, Thomas and Ann Brennan, Rita and Toby Baxendale, Kathleen Blazis, Julie and Rich Comchoc, Tim Brennan (Christine Metzger),



Kevin and Karen Brennan and Debbie and Mike Chapman; the Linkenhoker family; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry; nephew, Sean; and sister-in-law, Bobbie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St.



Raphael Church. Visitation will be held a half hour prior,



beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

