BRENNAN, James M.



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born in Dayton on February 8, 1931, to the late Paul H. and Kathleen (Joyce) Brennan. Preceding James in death was his sister Kathleen Joyce Brennan. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Diane (Cary), daughter Lisa Brennan and sister Mary Jane Brennan.



Jim was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in 1953 and a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) in 1957. During his education, he was a member of ROTC and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army. Jim practiced law for 61 years and was a member of the Ohio State and Dayton Bar Associations.



Jim was past President of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association and past Chairman of The All-American Quarter Horse



Congress. Jim was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo



Catholic Church in Kettering.



Jim loved his family and the practice of law. His quiet and unassuming demeanor and integrity was appreciated by friends, associates, and the community he served. He touched the lives of so many. He will be deeply miss ed by his family.



Special thanks to the many friends that walked with Jim and his family during this journey.



Donations in memory of Jim can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Charities, Humane Society of Greater Dayton, or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Services are private. Final resting place will be in David's Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio.

