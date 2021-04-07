BREEZE, Joseph Basil



Joseph Basil Breeze, age 99, of Dayton, and most recently Centerville, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at St.



Leonard Center. He was born November 18, 1921, in Kenton County, Kentucky, the son of Ollie and Mabel Breeze. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve; second wife, Ruth Breeze; son, Donald Breeze; daughter, Connie Sohn; and brother, Frank Breeze. Joseph is survived by his four sons, Arthur Ronald Breeze, Joseph B. Breeze, II, Gary (Lisa) Breeze and Larry Breeze; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends. A proud U.S.



Army Air Corp veteran of WWII where he was a Tail Gunner and Gunnery Instructor who instructed both Jimmy Stewart and Clark Gable. He was a devoted member of Beavercreek Christian Church. Joe enjoyed camping with his family and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on April 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45434, where his funeral will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, OH 45385,



following the service. Donations may be made to Beavercreek Christian Church in his name. Newcomer North Chapel



