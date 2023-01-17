BREEDEN, Bernice



10/09/1935 - 01/11/2023



On January 12, 2023, God sent two of his angels to earth to escort Bernice Savage Breeden to her final resting place in heaven. Bernice had fulfilled God's purposes on earth and he was calling her to spend eternity with him. Bernice was born October 9, 1935, at home on the west side of Dayton, Ohio, the only child of Ralph and Pauline (Sexton) Savage. Bea graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, class of 1954. During high school and after graduation, she worked at different jobs to include Dayton library, at two downtown department stores, Ohio Bell as telephone operator, as a dental assistant, and 28 years at Mead Paper. Bea married Ronald Bianco in 1956 and of that marriage four children were born, Melinda Bianco, Scott Bianco, Bryan Bianco (born sleeping), and Rhonda Paige Bianco.



In 1957, she began a 28-year career with Mead Paper in Dayton, OH; Chillicothe, OH, and Atlanta, GA. In 1982, she met Thomas D. Breeden from Chillicothe and they were married on November 10, 1984. Moving with Tom's job in Mead Sales they lived in Chillicothe, Atlanta, Dayton, and Chicago before returning in 2000 to live in the Chillicothe area.



Bea is survived by her husband Tom, daughters Melinda Ramsey of Lewisburg, OH, Rhonda Paige (Greg) Atkinson, of Pueblo, CO, step-daughters, Robin Breeden (Jeremy) Ayres, and Carrie Breeden (Dave) North, of Chillicothe; half-brothers, Gary (Vickey) Savage of Greenville, OH, and Rodger Savage of FL; brother-in-law, Frank (Marsha) Breeden; special friends Marilyn Shaw and Sharon Pollock; grandchildren, Brooke (Scott) Niederstadt, Stefanie (Phil) Boyd, Rachael (Paul) Reno, Scott (Samantha) North, Madisen Ayres, Zachary Ayres; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and her beloved Sexton and Kessler cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Pauline Sexton Savage; step-fathers, Ray Myers and Robert Kessler; step-mother, Katherine Savage; husband Ronald Bianco; sons Bryan and Scott Anthony Bianco; son-in-law Larry Ramsey; granddaughter Lindsey Ramsey; step-grandson, Stephen North; and special friend Marge Isbel.



Bernice was the most beautiful, loving, tolerant, caring, empathetic woman. She was a great wife, mother, step-mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend. She loved everyone and did not have a bad word to say about anybody. She loved babies and would always stop to adore an infant wherever she was. She had many, many dear friends who loved and adored her. Her family will miss her greatly in the future. She was courageous as well, as she fought the pain and suffering of Parkinson's Disease for over nine years before finally succumbing. Bernice knew God as her Lord and Savior and for many years sang in the choir at Calvary Lutheran Church in Chillicothe as well as other choirs previously. The Breeden family would like to thank National Church Residence Hospice for their wonderful care and services; especially her nurse Sarah Wicker and aide, Dorothy Loar. We would also encourage contributions in her honor to Parkinson's Disease Foundation to fight that dreaded disease.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Chillicothe. Bernice will be laid to rest in Hallsville Cemetery outside of Chillicothe following the funeral. Friends may join the family for calling hours from 10:00am-12:30pm at the church.



