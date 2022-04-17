BRAZZELL, Mary C.



Age 89 of Springfield passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Villa of Springfield. She was born the daughter of Charles and Turza (DeMent) Hill on February 6, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Max Brazzell; grandson Shea Beal; brothers Carl and Jack Hill; sisters Geraldine



Kirkland and Eileen Snider. Mary is survived by her beloved children Gregory D. (Elaine) Mason of Springfield, Rita J. (Butch) Sneed of Springfield, Teri (Shaun) Wagoner of Springfield; brother Tom (Peggy) Hill; sister Barbara Boisel; grandchildren Joshua (Rachel) Culp, Holly (Matt) Crawford, Joey (Fatima) Culp, Vanessa Sneed, Andy Beal, Tyler (Megan) Beal, Alyson (Mark) Kunkle, Chad (Leigh) Mason, Ryan (Jyl) Mason, Angela (Justin) Wells; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several brothers, and sister-in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of Nazarene Church Family. Mary was a loving mom, grandma, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. After many years of faithful service Mary retired from Olan Mills where she worked as a developer. After retirement Mary enjoyed caring for



children and the elderly. She was a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of High Street Church of the Nazarene, and a current member of First Church of the Nazarene on Home Rd. Mary enjoyed



making memories with her grandchildren and took each of them on a special vacation. In her free time, she enjoyed



baking and decorating cakes, making each of her children's wedding cakes. Friends may call on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 11AM – 1PM at the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd., Springfield, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at 1PM with Pastor Keith Sarver officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



