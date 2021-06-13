springfield-news-sun logo
X

BRAZIE, Lawrence

ajc.com

Obituaries | 4 hours ago

BRAZIE, Lawrence Duane "Larry"

Lawrence Duane Brazie "Larry" left us on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the age of 83 after a long and fulfilling life. Visitation with the family will be held 10AM, Saturday, June 19, at Westminster Presbyterian at 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton, OH 45402. Memorial Service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Larry's name to the AVOW Hospice in Naples, FL, or the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top