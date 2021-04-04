BRAZIE, Lawrence Duane



Lawrence Duane Brazie



"Larry" left us on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the age of 83, after a long and fulfilling life. He is survived by his



beloved wife of 63 years, Sylvia Mary Brazie (Miles), from Swansea, Wales, and was the devoted father to Lawrence Miles Brazie (Kirk), Vivienne Kay Noufer (Michael), Michael



Steven Brazie (Tammy), Stuart Charles Brazie, and Rachel Mary Brazie (deceased December 3, 2017).



He is succeeded by his eleven grandchildren, Derek Miles Brazie, Collin Reed Brazie (Bethany), Alexandra Lauren Brazie, Morgan Phillip Brazie (Cori), Lydia Margaret Brazie, Brittany Nicole O'Neil (Braxten), Mitchell Austin Noufer, Meghan Rachelle Brazie, Madalyn Tara Marie Brazie, Jordan Harrison Brazie, Kelsey Mary Wolf, and great-grandchild Winona Brazie. The cherished son of Melvin C. and Irene Brazie of Cleveland, Ohio, (both deceased), he is also succeeded by his two brothers Melvin C. Brazie and Drew A. Brazie, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Born in Cleveland, on July 2, 1937, Larry was a longtime resident of Vandalia, OH. He was extremely active in the community through volunteer and charitable efforts including the District Governor of the Rotary Club for Southwest Ohio, President of the Vandalia Rotary Club, the Dayton Foundation, St. John's Lutheran Church, and First Lutheran Church, to name



but a few. He always took an active leadership role whenever he participated in any organization.



Larry had an extremely prosperous career in financial planning and investment management. Beginning in 1967 with Lutheran Brotherhood, he quickly rose within the ranks attaining such accolades as the Million Dollar Round Table, the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation, and culminating with a promotion to General Agent of Southwest Ohio. His success in management led to his territory being expanded to the states of Kentucky and Indiana. Attaining the various



licenses required, Larry founded Brazie Financial Companies, Inc. in 1985 (now Westminster, and still run by his family).



Later, he continued working as an Investment Professional with the company while training and mentoring others until his final days. He greatly enjoyed the business, especially spending time with his clients.



For leisure, he was an avid golfer and tennis player and enjoyed working alongside Sylvia in their gardens. They



enjoyed travel, and their journeys took them across the globe to exotic locales such as Europe, Hong Kong, and Japan.



Visitation with the family and a Memorial Service will be at Westminster Presbyterian at 125 N Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402 at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Larry's name to the AVOW Hospice in Naples, FL, or the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com