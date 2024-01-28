Brawley, Sandra

Brawley (Benadum), Sandra

Sandra Benadum Brawley, age 87, of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, January 19th, 2024. Born in Columbus, Ohio on September 30th, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Nadine (Buckley) Benadum.

A celebration of life will occur Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:00 PM, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. A visitation for Sandra will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio 45331. A burial will occur at Silent Home Cemetery, Reynoldsburg, OH at a later date.

Funeral Home Information

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

1499 N Broadway

Greenville, OH

45331

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greenville-oh/zechar-bailey-funeral-home/6945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

