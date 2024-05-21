Braun, Wanda Lee



Wanda Lee Braun, 81, of Middletown, OH passed away on May 13, 2024 from cancer. She was born in Hillsboro, OH in 1942 to Oren and Eula Bailey. Wanda was married to James Armitage for 22 years and Gary Braun for 6 years until his death in 1988. Wanda worked in the HR Dept for Square D Co. for 31 years then retired from Burrows Paper Corp. in 2010. She had several hobbies such as crafting, drawing, gardening & cooking which she enjoyed and excelled in each. Wanda is survived by her brother Randy (Cindy) Bailey, daughters Teri (Michael) Halcomb & Kathi (Craig) Hesson, grandchildren Christopher Halcomb, Grahm Halcomb, Molli Carter, Alexandria Paulino, Maaxwell Hesson and 11 great grandchildren. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol & grandson Saamuel Hesson. We will always have those memories we made with you in our hearts.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com