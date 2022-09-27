BRAUN, Ruth Ann



84, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Central Parke Assisted Living and Memory Care in Mason, Ohio. She was born in Middletown on January 19, 1938, to parents, Omer W. and Esther E. (Wuest) Fedders. Ruth had worked in the cafeteria at Bishop Fenwick High School for many years. She was lifelong member of Holy Family Parish and participated in the Prayer Chain. Ruth loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed by her sons, Dennis (Debbie) Braun, Rick (Bete) Braun and Donnie (Sharon) Braun; brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Fedders and Mark Fedders; sister, Marcella (Bill) Lickert; and grandchildren, Jim, Rachel, Joe (Abby), Justin, Michael, Nicholas, Eric and Maddie Braun. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Dale Braun in 2014. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to Mass from 9:30 - 11:00 am at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - the Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati OH 45203 - OR - Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

