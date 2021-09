In loving memory of



Mike Braun



1/21/1938 - 9/22/2020



It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. For part of us went with you. The day God called you home. Our family chain was broken. And nothing seemed the same. But as God calls us one by one. The chain will link again. Death leaves a



heartache no one can heal.





Love leaves a memory, no one can steal.