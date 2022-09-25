BRASSER, Jean

BRASSER



(Van Der Kar), Jean



Age 71, of Springboro passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. She was born on October 20, 1950, in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret "Peg" (Richardson) Van Der Kar.



Jean is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert (Bob) Brasser; son and daughter-in-law, Eric (Monica Ivey) Brasser; son, Brian Brasser; a brother and sister-in-law, Skip (Linda) Van Der Kar. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Jean grew up in Westchester County, NY, in the town of Pelham. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.



Jean had a successful career as a mortgage loan officer. She especially enjoyed working with young couples buying their first home. Jean was very proud of her two sons' accomplishments. She was instrumental in guiding both boys to the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. She also took pride in their accomplishments as swimmers. Jean had fond memories of the family vacations to the Outer Banks, visits to Maine and the Xerox President's Club trips. In a addition to the traditional holidays, Jean especially enjoyed hosting a "Lobstermania" themed party on Memorial Day weekend.



Jean was an inspiration to all who knew her. She faced significant health challenges over the years, but she never complained about her plight or situation. She truly lived her life to the fullest.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home - Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street with Chaplain Tom Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 ,from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.



IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, a gift in memory of Jean may be made to Ohio's Hospice Foundation, 7575 Paragon Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.



Condolences or memories may be sent to the family at



www.anderson-fh.com



