Brashear, Iris Jean



Iris Jean Brashear, age 87 of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born April 22, 1936 in Walkertown, KY to Ance and Francis (Moore) Barnett. She loved to go fishing with her husband, she also enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing piano, and to feed and watch the birds. Iris is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Mark Brashear; beloved children, Kevin (Michelle Roderer) Brashear, Lisa (John) Bishop; cherished grandson, Jacob Bishop; loving sisters and brother, Reva Russell, Joann Knight, and David (Pat) Barnett. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ance Barnett Jr., James, Hillard, Glen, and William Barnett; sisters, Lena Beaven, Mildred Landrum, Joyce Williams, and Loretta Barnett. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





