Dale F. Brashear, age 84 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on June 25, 2021, at Jamestown Rehabilitation. He was born in Lynch, Kentucky, on February 5, 1937, the son



of Forest and Cleo (Smith) Brashear. Dale attended Hamilton City Schools and went on to work for Champion Paper as a Pipe Fitter for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the NRA and the Buckeye Police Association. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Stenger; grandchildren, Katie Brashear and Myleigh Stenger; his brother Doug Brashear and sister Pat Sills; his ex-spouse Shirley Napier; his past son-in-law Ronald Stenger; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers David and Jim Brashear, and one sister, Sue Brashear. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on July 14, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online Condolences may be made at



