BRANNON, Lynn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BRANNON, Lynn Ruth

64, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Lynn Ruth was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 14, 1958, to the late Lester and Thelia (Seiter) Brannon. She attended the Fair Acres Center and worked at Inside Out Art Studio. She lived at The Residence at Huntington Court where she was loved by all. Lynn Ruth will be dearly missed by her brothers, John (Donna) Brannon and Bill (Ruth) Brannon; her nephews, Joe (Laura) Brannon and Eddie Brannon; her niece, Erica Cox; her step-nephew, Mike (Brenda) Lampl; her step-niece, Vicki (Dave) Hart; her great-nieces, Joie, Andi, and Charlie; as well as many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5:00 PM until the time of her Funeral Service at 6:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Graveside services will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to a local charity of the donor's choice.


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

