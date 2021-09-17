BRANNON, Jack E.



74, of Springfield, passed away September 14, 2021, in his home. He was born January 22, 1947, in Springfield, the son of Richard and Irene (Potts) Brannon. Mr. Brannon was a member of the Machinist Club and Union Club. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He was retired from Parker Sweeper following 30 years of



service. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law; Bryan and Jenny Brannon; one granddaughter, Brooke Brannon; three great-grandchildren and special friend, Kim Vaughn. Jack was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Brannon and his parents. Funeral



services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, Washington Court House. Condolences may be shared at



