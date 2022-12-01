springfield-news-sun logo
X

BRANNICK, Nancy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRANNICK, Nancy Ann

Nancy Ann Brown Brannick, 92, of Springfield, passed away on November 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 2nd, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road. The family will receive friends from 11-12:00 p.m. prior to the service. For more information and to view Nancy's memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
McCARTHY, Martha
2
HANDWERKER, John
3
DAVENPORT, Annie
4
BROWN, Joyce
5
Bush, Scott
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top